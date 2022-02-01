All-terrain wheelchairs now available for hire to make Peterborough’s Ferry Meadows accessible for everyone

The new Mountain Trike all-terrain wheelchairs at Ferry Meadows.

The two Mountain Trike wheelchairs have been created by The Mountain Trike Company and allow users to independently propel, steel and apply the hydraulic break whilst also maintaining clean and dry hands.

There is also a push handle located behind the seat to make the wheelchair able to accommodate those that aren’t able to self-propel but still want to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends.

The wheelchairs have been donated to the Nene Park Trust and are now available alongside the park’s popular mobility scooter loan service.

The Mountain Trikes can be picked up from and returned to the Visitor Centre and can be used for up to two hours between 10:15am and 3:30pm every day.

Users of the Mountain Trikes have been advised to wear a bicycle helmet and to bring their own.

Users have also been asked to make a donation for using the service since it is made possible by donations from users and supporters.

To book a time slot to use a Mountain Trike call 01733 234193 or email [email protected]

