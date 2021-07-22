Sarah and Sam Di Pane with their Simply Sicily coffees.
All smiles as vegan market returns to Peterborough

It was all smiles in Cathedral Square at the weekend (July 17) when the vegan market returned to the city.

By Ben Jones
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 8:34 am

The market made its regular stop-off in the city for the first time since May between 10:30am and 4pm on Saturday.

There were over 35 stalls selling all kinds of products from vegan baked goods, crafts, jewellery and cosmetics as well as wildlife preservation charities advertising their work.

Lewis Beresford, Vegan Market Co’s Founder said: “We are so excited to be back in Peterborough. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

“We also work with many local businesses and we are delighted to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Peterborough!”

Lakhan Ajmeria and Dhilon Devji at Dhils Eats.

Photo: Midlands

Andy Vagasi from the London Feel Good Company.

Photo: Midlands

Roberta Poli and Ellie Wilcock from Nood Bakers.

Photo: Midlands

Peter Sutton from the Woodland Trust.

Photo: Midlands

