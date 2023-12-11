50,000 ton a year composting facility and new car showroom among applications to be decided by council in Peterborough
A proposed 50,000 ton a year composting facility close to Eye and a new car showroom in Woodston are among the applications that are to be decided by Peterborough City Council’s planning committee on Tuesday (December 12).
Biffa waste services has applied for permission to expand its operations at the Eye landfill complex, southeast of the village to include the composting of approximately 50,000 tonnes of biodegradable waste.
Incoming waste will be placed on the pad prior to shredding and screening and being placed in elongated piles (windrows). Over a minimum of five weeks, each batch, or windrow, will be mechanically turned, with the waste decomposing naturally conditions, during which compost temperatures will reach 65-80 degrees.
This process will be carried out between 7am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and the waste would then be exported.
A total of 20 objections have been received to the proposal, citing concerns about noise, dust and the odour but officers have recommended that the application be approved.
The committee will also decide on Kasim Properties Ltd’s application to convert 1 Grove Street in Woodston into a car new sales/showroom.
The business would provide online sales with an appointment booking system available as well as a hardstanding car park for 19 cars.
The showroom would be open between 9:30am and 6pm on Monday to Saturday and 10:30am to 4pm on Sunday.
Residents have, however, raised parking concerns as well as fears that “such a large business will fundamentally alter the character of the immediate residential area.”
In referring the matter to committee, Fletton and Woodston ward councillor Nick Thulbourn said: “I cannot support the change of use from light industrial to car showroom for this site.
“Local experiences of second hand car businesses in Woodston show that significant nuisance comes when they are located in residential areas. There is an impact to the enjoyment of residents' homes and property. The parking of stock, staff and customer vehicles on the public street has had significant impact on street parking spaces for residents.
“The impact has already been evidenced in Botolph Green, where growth in the business there caused the parking of several stock vehicles in the street, eventually controlled through yellow lining and a change in the business owner.”
The application has also been recommended to be approved.
The committee will also discuss plans for two new homes on Heath Road in Helpston and for the change of use from a dwelling to a care home for children on Eastfield.
The meeting will take place at 1:30pm and will be available to watch on Peterborough City Council’s YouTube channel.