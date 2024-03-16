Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Patients and staff are set to enjoy a greener environment at Hinchingbrooke Hospital thanks to the delivery of 150 new trees for the site.

Following an application to Independent UK Charity, NHS Forests, the Estates Team at Hinchingbrooke Hospital took delivery of the trees - a mix of 150 hawthorn, hazel, rowan, silver birch and wild cherry trees on Thursday (March 14).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This mix was specifically chosen to beautify the site and provide extra food and habitat for wildlife. They were kindly planted by local contractors from Construct and Brookfields who were already working on other projects on the hospital site.

The Estates Team at Hinchingbrooke Hospital plating the new trees.

NHS Forests, set up by the Centre of Sustainable Healthcare, transforms NHS green spaces into beautiful areas which benefit the local environment, encourage biodiversity and support the health and wellbeing of staff, patients and visitors alike.

Their projects have included the creation of peaceful gardens, woodlands and orchards, native wildflower meadows, and nature-based play projects. They also provide free trees and ecological advice.

David Moss, Director of Estates and Facilities, stated “We’re thrilled to have 150 new trees at Hinchingbrooke Hospital and would like to thank everyone that’s been involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Increasing access to green spaces and improving the biodiversity of our sites is extremely important to our trust and we’re extremely proud to be part of the NHS Forest project.

“We want to give a special thank you to our fantastic contractors, Construct and Brookfields, who volunteered their valuable time to plant these trees on our behalf.