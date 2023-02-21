'Enquiries ongoing' in bid to find missing Peterborough man last seen heading to try and climb Ben Nevis

Police have said ‘enquiries are ongoing’ in the search for a missing Peterborough man last seen heading to climb Britain’s tallest mountain nearly a month ago.

Harvey Christian has been missing since January 27. It is believed he had been going to climb Ben Nevis.

Police Scotland launched an appeal to find Harvey on January 30, saying: “Harvey Christian travelled from Cambridgeshire and is believed to have been planning to climb Ben Nevis on Friday, 27 January.

Harvey Christian has been missing for nearly a month

“His car, a black Vauxhall Crossland X, has been found parked in a layby in Glen Nevis and concerns are growing for his welfare.

“Harvey is described as 6ft 2ins, of heavy build with fair hair. It is not known what he was wearing but most likely to be waterproofs and walking boots. It is believed he set off from the Glen Nevis visitor centre around 10.30am.”

Today (February 21) when asked about the search operation, a spokesperson for the force said that enquiries are still ongoing.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue have been involved in the search, and last weekend they posted on Facebook saying searches were continuing.

They said: “A busy week for the team with multiple casualties on the Ben and while still searching other possible spots for Harvey Christian.”