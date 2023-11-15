Emergency services respond to sudden death of a woman at Peterborough home
Emergency services in Peterborough responded to an incident on Monday night (November 14) at what turned out to be the sudden death of a woman.
Witnesses reported seeing a large number of vehicles at the scene on London Road, including three ambulances, a fire engine and several police cars at around 7pm.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were informed at 6.48pm yesterday (November14) by the ambulance service of the sudden death of a woman in Lincoln Road, Peterborough.
"The woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”