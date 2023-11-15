Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services in Peterborough responded to an incident on Monday night (November 14) at what turned out to be the sudden death of a woman.

Witnesses reported seeing a large number of vehicles at the scene on London Road, including three ambulances, a fire engine and several police cars at around 7pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were informed at 6.48pm yesterday (November14) by the ambulance service of the sudden death of a woman in Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

