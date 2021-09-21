Emergency services closed road in Peterborough after man had cardiac arrest

Police and ambulance crews - including the air ambulance - were called to Welland Road in the city at about 3.40pm yesterday.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.38pm yesterday with reports of a cardiac arrest in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe.

“We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer, community first responder and Magpas Air Ambulance.

The scene at the incident. Pic: PT Reader

“One person was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by air ambulance for further care.”

There is no further information available on the man’s condition.