Emergency services at the scene in Welland Road

Emergency services were called to the scene of an ‘unexplained death’ in Peterborough.

Police and ambulance crews arrived at the scene at Welland Road this afternoon (April 4).

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “

“We were called at 12.55pm today (4 April) to reports of a sudden death at a property in Welland Road, Peterborough.