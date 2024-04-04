Emergency services called to 'unexplained death' in Peterborough

Police and ambulance crews seen at the scene this afternoon
By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Apr 2024, 15:06 BST
Emergency services at the scene in Welland RoadEmergency services at the scene in Welland Road
Emergency services at the scene in Welland Road

Emergency services were called to the scene of an ‘unexplained death’ in Peterborough.

Police and ambulance crews arrived at the scene at Welland Road this afternoon (April 4).

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

“We were called at 12.55pm today (4 April) to reports of a sudden death at a property in Welland Road, Peterborough.

“Officers and paramedics are currently at the scene and the death is being treated as unexplained at this time.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesPeterborough PolicePolicePeterboroughCambridgeshire Police