Emergency services called to 'unexplained death' in Peterborough
Police and ambulance crews seen at the scene this afternoon
Emergency services were called to the scene of an ‘unexplained death’ in Peterborough.
Police and ambulance crews arrived at the scene at Welland Road this afternoon (April 4).
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “
“We were called at 12.55pm today (4 April) to reports of a sudden death at a property in Welland Road, Peterborough.
“Officers and paramedics are currently at the scene and the death is being treated as unexplained at this time.”