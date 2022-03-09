Emergency services called to sudden death of man in Peterborough

Police and ambulance rushed to the scene of the incident, which happened on the footbridge near Bretton Gate and Peterborough City Hospital, at about 12.43pm this afternoon (Wednesday).

Medics tried their best to save the man, but sadly he died at the scene. Cambridgeshire police said the man had suffered a cardiac arrest, and there were no sspicious circumstances.

There were long traffic delays in the area while emergency services worked at the scene.