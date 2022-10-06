A large scale search operation was launched on Wednesday evening after reports a man had fallen from a bridge into the river at Peterborough Embankment.

Emergency services including police, fire and ambulance were all called to the scene at around 6.30pm.

Eye witnesses described seeing a large number of ambulances and fire engines at the scene to help with the search operation.

A large search and rescue operation was launched at the Embankment on Wednesday night

However, despite the reports, no-one was found at the scene.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance service said: “A rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and three Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles were called to Peterborough's embankment area yesterday, following reports that a man had fallen from the bridge into the river.