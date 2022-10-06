Emergency services called to Peterborough Embankment after reports of man falling off bridge into River Nene
Hazardous Area Search Team among services called on Wednesday evening
A large scale search operation was launched on Wednesday evening after reports a man had fallen from a bridge into the river at Peterborough Embankment.
Emergency services including police, fire and ambulance were all called to the scene at around 6.30pm.
Eye witnesses described seeing a large number of ambulances and fire engines at the scene to help with the search operation.
However, despite the reports, no-one was found at the scene.
A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance service said: “A rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and three Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles were called to Peterborough's embankment area yesterday, following reports that a man had fallen from the bridge into the river.
“The Hazardous Area Search Team, along with Fire and Rescue and Police colleagues searched the area, but no man was found at the scene.”