Emergency services were called to help a man who had fallen ill in a prison van as it travelled through Peterborough.

The call came through to police as the Serco prison van was travelling near Hampton on the Nene Parkway just after 12.45pm today (Wednesday).

There were reports of up to five police cars as well as an ambulance attending the scene, causing long traffic delays in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic and Travel update

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were called at 12.48pm today (20 April) with reports of concern for the welfare of a man being transported in a prison van in Peterborough.