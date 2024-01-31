News you can trust since 1948
Emergency services at scene of collision between mobility scooter and car in Welland, Peterborough

Collision happened at 12.08pm
By Stephen Briggs
Published 31st Jan 2024, 14:23 GMT
Emergency services are at the scene of a collision between a car and a mobility scooter in Welland, Peterborough.

Police said there were no details of any injuries suffered in the incident.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.08pm today with reports of a collision between a mobility scooter and a car on Scalford Drive, Welland.

“Emergency services are at the scene and details of injuries are unclear at this stage.”

Bus services have been unable to call at stops in the area, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

