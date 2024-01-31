Emergency services at scene of collision between mobility scooter and car in Welland, Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision between a car and a mobility scooter in Welland, Peterborough.

Police said there were no details of any injuries suffered in the incident.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.08pm today with reports of a collision between a mobility scooter and a car on Scalford Drive, Welland.

“Emergency services are at the scene and details of injuries are unclear at this stage.”