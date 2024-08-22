Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters have bought blaze under control

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze in Wisbech after an electricity pylon caught fire.

The fire has now been brought under control – but a number of crews were called to the scene this morning.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from March and Wisbech, alongside a crew from Norfolk, were called at 11:50am to a fire on Oldfield Lane in Wisbech.

“They arrived to find an electricity pylon on fire, which then spread to nearby hedging and trees.

“They used hose reels to extinguish the fire and it is now under control.”

Cambridgeshire Police supported the firefighters, with UK Power Networks also attending.

There were no reported injuries.