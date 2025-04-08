Warning issued over 'heart-breaking consequences of swimming in rivers and lakes after tragic death of Peterborough 16-year-old

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 16-year-old boy sadly lost his life in Peterborough’s Crown Lakes last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A warning has been issued by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service over the potential ‘heartbreaking consequences of swimming in open water.

The service has made the warning in the wake of sunny weather across the county as well as a tragic incident on Thursday which saw a 16-year-old boy lose his life in Farcet’s Crown Lakes on Thursday (April 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes at Crown Lakes.

Station Commander Paul Clarke, the Service’s lead for Water Safety, said: “In a few short days we have seen the heartbreaking consequences of swimming in open water.

"Not only the incident in Farcet on Thursday, but also a similar tragedy in London involving a 15 year old boy. It really brings into sharp focus just how dangerous swimming in open water can be where the risks are not considered.

“As much as it can look very tempting to go for a swim in a river, lake or other areas of open water like quarries, even if the weather is warm, the water can be much colder than expected.

"At this time of year, you wouldn’t expect the water to be warmer than 4 or 5 degrees and that can cause your body to go into cold water shock which can affect your ability to breath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also really important to remember that open water can be deeper than expected, with unseen hazards below the surface. Things like rubbish, shopping trolleys and rubble can be hidden beneath the murky water that can easily trap or injure someone.

“The water may also look calm on the surface, but there may still be strong undercurrents, especially near locks, that could pull even the strongest swimmer under. It is certainly safer to consider visiting one of the many public swimming pools or lidos located around the county.”

Although still risky, there are ways to swim in open water safely.

Paul continued: “We know there are people and groups that do meet to swim in open water and do so safely, as part of a regular exercise programme or hobby. Our key message at the start of the Easter holidays is more aimed at parents and carers to talk to their children about the dangers of swimming in open water unsupervised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Important advice to remember

- If you get into difficulty in water, you should “Float to Live”, by leaning back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat, and try and control your breathing. Once calm, either call for help or try and swim to safety.

- Try and go swimming with someone else, so you can assist each other or call for help if you do get into difficulty.

- If you see someone else in trouble near water, call for help immediately by dialling 999. Never try and carry out a rescue yourself, you could put yourself in danger too. You can try and find something to throw to them to use as a float or to pull them in if they are near to the edge and it’s safe to do so.

- A really useful way for crews to pinpoint your location is giving us a what3words reference. This is easy to do by downloading the app before heading out and encouraging everyone in your group to do the same, making a note of where you’re swimming. The app is free and available to download on any mobile device.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul concluded: “We know water is tempting when it’s warm outside and as friends gather in the school holidays and are looking for something to do it can seem great fun but the fun can quickly turn to tragedy and that is what we are trying to prevent by ensuring everyone understands the risks and hidden dangers and knows what to do if they or one of their friends gets into trouble.”