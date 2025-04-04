Emergency services find body after searching Crown Lakes near Peterborough for 16-year-old boy missing after getting into 'difficulties' while swimming

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The case has been passed by police to the coroner.

Specialist teams searching Crown Lakes in Farcet for a missing boy have found a body.

Concerns for a 16-year-old were reported on Thursday evening (April 3) after he had gone swimming in the lake with a group of friends.

Crews were called to the lake at around 4pm and it has now been confirmed that a body was found at just before midnight.

Crown lakes near Farcet.

No formal ID has taken place but it it believed to be that of the boy.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Our officers searching for a teenage boy who got into difficulty at a lake in Farcet have found a body.

"We were called at 4pm yesterday (3 April) by the ambulance service reporting concerns for a teenage boy in the water at Crown Lakes, Farcet, Peterborough.

“It is believed the boy, who is 16 and from Peterborough, was swimming in the lake when he got into difficulty.

“Search teams recovered a body from the lake just before midnight.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be that of the missing boy and his family have been notified.

“This case will now be handed to the coroner.”