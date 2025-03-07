Van passenger still in critical condition after crash on A1 at Peterborough - as man is bailed following dangerous driving arrest
A man remains in a critical condition in hospital following a crash on the A1 at Peterborough yesterday.
Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway at about 7.20am on March 6 with reports of a collision involving a dark blue Vauxhall Vivaro and a HGV lorry.
The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries.
The passenger of the van, a man in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he was described as being in a ‘life-threatening condition’ by police.
Today (Friday) Cambridgeshire Police have said he remains in a critical condition.
The driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving
He has now been bailed until June 5.
Sergeant Duncan Hall, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw either vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to report online www.cambs.police.uk or call 101 and quote Operation Bergamot.