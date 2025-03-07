Van passenger still in critical condition after crash on A1 at Peterborough - as man is bailed following dangerous driving arrest

By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th Mar 2025, 13:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Crash saw A1 closed for several hours on Thursday

A man remains in a critical condition in hospital following a crash on the A1 at Peterborough yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway at about 7.20am on March 6 with reports of a collision involving a dark blue Vauxhall Vivaro and a HGV lorry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened near StibbingtonThe crash happened near Stibbington
The crash happened near Stibbington

The passenger of the van, a man in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he was described as being in a ‘life-threatening condition’ by police.

Today (Friday) Cambridgeshire Police have said he remains in a critical condition.

The driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving

He has now been bailed until June 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Duncan Hall, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw either vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to report online www.cambs.police.uk or call 101 and quote Operation Bergamot.

Related topics:PeterboroughEmergency servicesPeterborough City HospitalCambridgeCambridgeshire PoliceHGV
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice