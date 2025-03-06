Van driver arrested and passenger fighting for his life after A1 collision at Peterborough
Police are appealing for information following a serious collision on the A1 at Stibbington which left a man fighting for his life.
Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway at about 7.20am today with reports of a collision involving a dark blue Vauxhall Vivaro and a HGV lorry.
The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries.
The passenger of the van, a man in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a life-threatening condition.
The driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in hospital.
The road was closed in both directions for several hours following the crash, but has now re-opened.
Sergeant Duncan Hall, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw either vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident. We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to report online www.cambs.police.uk or call 101 and quote Operation Bergamot.