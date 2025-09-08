'Unexplained death' of man discovered following house fire in Peterborough

Police in Peterborough are appealing for information after a man was found dead at a home in Peterborough on Sunday (September 7).

Police were called in the early hours on Sunday morning to reports of a fire in Wootton Avenue in Fletton.

A man, who is yet to be identified, was found dead at the scene and police are currently treating the death as unexplained.

An investigation named Operation Landform has been launched.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police were called by the fire service at about 3.35am on Sunday (September 7) with reports of a fire in Wootton Avenue, Fletton, Peterborough.

“A man, who is yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

“An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and establish the circumstances of what took place.

“Anyone with doorbell or dashcam footage which may show someone acting suspiciously in the area around that time, or has information, should report online www.cambs.police.uk or call 101 and quote Operation Landform.”

