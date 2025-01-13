Two women seriously injured in three car crash on A47 in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police appeal for dashcam footage following crash on Sunday

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after two people were seriously injured in a collision on the A47.

A Silver Nissan Juke and black Lexus IS, both travelling westbound, were involved in a collision with a black Ford Kuga, travelling in the opposite direction, between Eye and Thorney, at about 4.50pm yesterday (Sunday).

The driver of the Nissan, a 32-year-old woman from Hatfield, Hertfordshire, and the driver of the Kuga, a 35-year-old woman from King’s Lynn, Norfolk, were both taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened on the A47 between Eye and Thorney

The Lexus driver, a 24-year-old woman from Peterborough, suffered minor injuries.

Sergeant Mark Atkins said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen, or has dashcam footage, of the vehicles involved before the collision, or the collision itself.”

Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage should report it through the Cambridgeshire Police website using reference CC-12012025-0267.