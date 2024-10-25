Road was closed for several hours following incident

Two people had to be cut free from their car after crashing into a ditch near Ramsey last night (Thursday.)

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.48pm yesterday to reports of a collision involving one car which had gone into a ditch on the B1095 Ramsey Road. Officers and firefighters attended and two people were cut free from the car but were not thought to be seriously injured. There were no arrests.”