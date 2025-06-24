Police say human remains found near Wisbech belonged to man in his 30s

Human remains found in a field near Wisbech belonged to a man in his 30s, police have confirmed.

An investigation was launched after human bones were found at Lynn Road, Walton Highway, at 8.30am on Sunday 18 May. The partial human remains had been found by a member of the public.

A police cordon was put in place to protect the scene, and following detailed forensic examination and analysis, police have established the identity of the human remains.

Earlier this month, police said they believed they had identified who the remains belonged to. They said the death was being treated as ‘not suspicious,’ and they were trying to contact their next of kin.

Police said the remains belonged to a man aged in his 30s

Now, Norfolk police have provided a further update.

A spokesperson said: “The next of kin of a man aged in his 30s have been contacted and are being supported by police. A file is being prepared for the coroner.”

