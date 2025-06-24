Police say human remains found near Wisbech belonged to man in his 30s

Human remains found in a field near Wisbech belonged to a man in his 30s, police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation was launched after human bones were found at Lynn Road, Walton Highway, at 8.30am on Sunday 18 May. The partial human remains had been found by a member of the public.

A police cordon was put in place to protect the scene, and following detailed forensic examination and analysis, police have established the identity of the human remains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the remains belonged to a man aged in his 30s

Now, Norfolk police have provided a further update.

A spokesperson said: “The next of kin of a man aged in his 30s have been contacted and are being supported by police. A file is being prepared for the coroner.”