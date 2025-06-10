Police identify human remains found near Wisbech - and say 'death is being treated as unexplained'

The remains were found be a member of the public last month

Police have said they have been able to identify the human remains found in Wisbech.

An investigation was launched after human bones were found at Lynn Road, Walton Highway, at 8.30am on Sunday 18 May. The partial human remains had been found by a member of the public.

A police cordon was put in place to protect the scene, and following detailed forensic examination and analysis, police have established the identity of the human remains.

Police have not publicly revealed who they believe the remains belong to, but a spokesperson for Norfolk Police said that enquiries are ongoing to locate the next of kin.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious.

The cordon has since been lifted. A file will be prepared for the coroner.