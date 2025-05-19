Police provide update on 'sudden' and 'unexplained' death in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th May 2025, 10:39 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 11:34 BST
Emergency services were called to city property on Friday afternoon

Cambridgeshire Police have provided an update following the ‘sudden’ and ‘unexplained’ death of a man on Friday afternoon (May 16).

Emergency services were called to the property in Welland Road early in the afternoon on Friday, May 16.

Forensic officers were seen at the scene at the home in Dogsthorpe.

Police were called on Friday afternoon

On Friday, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called in the early afternoon on Friday to reports of the sudden death of an elderly man at a house in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough.

Officers are currently at the scene and the death is currently being treated as unexplained. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Today, the spokesperson said that the death was not suspicious, and the file would be handed to the coroner.

