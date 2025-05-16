Police at Peterborough home investigating 'sudden death' of elderly man

By Stephen Briggs
Published 16th May 2025, 17:04 BST
Police say death is being treated as ‘unexplained’

Police are investigating the ‘sudden’ death of an elderly man in Peterborough.

Most Popular

Forensic officers were seen at the scene at the home in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe on Friday, May 16.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police spokesperson said: “We were called in the early afternoon on Friday to reports of the sudden death of an elderly man at a house in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough.

Officers are currently at the scene and the death is currently being treated as unexplained. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Related topics:PolicePeterboroughDogsthorpe
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice