Police at Peterborough home investigating 'sudden death' of elderly man
Police say death is being treated as ‘unexplained’
Police are investigating the ‘sudden’ death of an elderly man in Peterborough.
Forensic officers were seen at the scene at the home in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe on Friday, May 16.
A Police spokesperson said: “We were called in the early afternoon on Friday to reports of the sudden death of an elderly man at a house in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough.
Officers are currently at the scene and the death is currently being treated as unexplained. Enquiries are ongoing.”