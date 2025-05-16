Police at Peterborough home investigating 'sudden death' of elderly man

Police say death is being treated as ‘unexplained’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating the ‘sudden’ death of an elderly man in Peterborough.

Forensic officers were seen at the scene at the home in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe on Friday, May 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police spokesperson said: “We were called in the early afternoon on Friday to reports of the sudden death of an elderly man at a house in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough.

Officers are currently at the scene and the death is currently being treated as unexplained. Enquiries are ongoing.”