Police confirm a body has been found in the search for missing Peterborough man
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Nick Smith was reported missing by his family on Wednesday evening.
Cambridgeshire Police have said a they have found a body in the search for a missing man in Peterborough.
Nick Smith (54) from Dogsthorpe, was reported missing on Wednesday evening, and was last seen on the evening of January 21 in Belgic Square in Peterborough.
Today, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said his death is not thought to be suspicious, and his family have been made aware.