Peterborough school boy 'recovering well' after being hit by bus and suffering 'life-threatening injuries

A teenage boy remains in hospital over a week on from being hit by a bus in Peterborough.

The child is, however, recovering well after initially being rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries on last Monday morning (June 23).

The child- a pupil of Queen Katharine Academy- was on his way to school at around 8:20am when he was struck by a bus close to the Shell Garage on the A15/Lincoln Road in the Walton area. The Peterborough Telegraph understands that this was a school bus carrying children to a different school.

Cambridgeshire Police has been able to confirm to the PT that the boy is now “recovering well” but remains in hospital.

Queen Katharine Academy Interim Principal Rick Carroll released a statement in which he sent his and the school’s best wishes for the student’s full recovery as well as issuing an appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward to the police.

Mr Carroll said: “We are shocked and saddened to learn that one of our students was seriously injured after they were hit by a bus near to the Shell Garage on the A15/Lincoln Road on their way to school this morning.

“They have been taken to hospital and are being treated for serious, life-threatening injuries. We are in close contact with them and their family.

The A15 Lincoln Road. Photo: Google.

"I know that our whole school community will be thinking of them and wishing them the very best.

"We are aware that the driver of the bus has been arrested, and the police are investigating. We urge anyone who may have seen the incident take place to call 101 and quote ‘Incident 104 (23rd June)’.

“We know that students may have seen the incident take place. We have spoken to students today to make sure they know how to find support if they witnessed or have been affected by the incident.

"Parents can also contact [email protected] if you have any concerns about your child’s wellbeing.”