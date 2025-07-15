Peterborough man killed and woman seriously injured in five vehicle crash on A605 at Peterborough

A Peterborough man has been killed, and a woman has been seriously injured in a five vehicle collision on the A605 at Peterborough.

A white BMW 320 was heading towards Peterborough when it was in collision with a Scania lorry heading in the opposite direction.

A further collision then involved the lorry with a red Ford Focus, a red Mercedes Vito and a black Skoda Octavia.

The crash happened on the A605 between Peterborough and Elton

Cambridgeshire Police said the driver of the BMW, a 64-year-year-old man from Peterborough, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the Mercedes, a woman in her 60s, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

Sergeant Jamie Cooper, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Out thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who tragically lost his life in this collision. Family are being supported by our family liaison officers.

“I would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage of the vehicles in the run up to it.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should report it online www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting reference 239 of 14 July.