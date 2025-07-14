A605 closed between Elton and A1 at Peterborough after five vehicle collision

By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th Jul 2025, 14:24 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 14:50 BST
Police have closed the A605 between Elton and the A1 at Peterborough in both directions following a collision.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said they were called at about 12.45pm with reports of a collision on the A605 Elton bypass.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

Initial reports suggest five vehicles were involved – although there is no news on if anyone has been injured – or how serious any injuries are.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

More as we have it...

