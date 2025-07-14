A605 closed between Elton and A1 at Peterborough after five vehicle collision
Police have closed the A605 between Elton and the A1 at Peterborough in both directions following a collision.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said they were called at about 12.45pm with reports of a collision on the A605 Elton bypass.
Emergency services are currently at the scene.
Initial reports suggest five vehicles were involved – although there is no news on if anyone has been injured – or how serious any injuries are.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
More as we have it...