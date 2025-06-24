Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following incident that closed A1M at Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 24th Jun 2025, 10:44 BST

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following an incident which closed the A1M at Peterborough last night (Monday, June 23)

The road was closed for nearly three hours northbound following what was was described as ‘a police led incident.’

Now Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed more details about what happened.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to the A1(M) northbound at Sawtry at 5.45pm last night with reports of concern for a woman who had got out of a vehicle.

The A1 was closed northbound following an incident near Sawtry

“Officers went to the scene and the road was closed northbound between 6.15pm and 9pm.

“The woman was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries.

“A 29-year-old man from Reading in Berkshire has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving in connection with the incident and remains in custody.”

