Man and woman, believed to be a mother and son, found dead inside March bungalow
A mother and son are believed to have been found dead inside a bungalow as police treat their deaths as unexplained.
Cambridgeshire Police said it was called to a property on Norwood Road, March at about 1.47pm on Wednesday over a concern for welfare.
One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said a mother and son lived together at the white bungalow and they were 'rarely' seen.
They said: "It was a mother and son. We rarely saw them. They seemed lovely but very quiet people."
Another said they had seen gas workers attend the emergency service response vehicles including police, fire and ambulance this week.
Neighbours said they had not heard any loud noises or explosions.
A Cambs Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and a man and a woman were found dead inside the property.
"The deaths are being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing, with officers still at the scene."