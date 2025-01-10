Man and woman, believed to be a mother and son, found dead inside March bungalow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called earlier this week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mother and son are believed to have been found dead inside a bungalow as police treat their deaths as unexplained.

Cambridgeshire Police said it was called to a property on Norwood Road, March at about 1.47pm on Wednesday over a concern for welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said a mother and son lived together at the white bungalow and they were 'rarely' seen.

Police on the scene on Norwood Road, March, Cambridgeshire. Picture: James Linsell Clark / SWNS

They said: "It was a mother and son. We rarely saw them. They seemed lovely but very quiet people."

Another said they had seen gas workers attend the emergency service response vehicles including police, fire and ambulance this week.

Neighbours said they had not heard any loud noises or explosions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended and a man and a woman were found dead inside the property.

"The deaths are being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing, with officers still at the scene."