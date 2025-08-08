Major disruption between Peterborough and London after person hit by train

By Ben Jones
Published 8th Aug 2025, 10:26 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 12:02 BST
Peterborough Railway Station.placeholder image
Peterborough Railway Station.
Major disruption is expected between Peterborough and London after a person was hit by a train on Friday morning (August 8).

The disruption has been caused after a person was hit by a train between Hitchin and Stevenage. All lines remain closed while the emergency services carry out their work.

Passengers have been advised that trains running between Peterborough/Cambridge and London will be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

Major disruption is expected up to at least 12pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Train services run by LNER, Great Northern, Thameslink, Lumo, Grand Central and Hull Trains are all affected.

To find out more information and advice from each company, visit the National Rail website.

Related topics:LondonPeterboroughHull TrainsCambridgeLNER
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice