Major disruption between Peterborough and London after person hit by train
The disruption has been caused after a person was hit by a train between Hitchin and Stevenage. All lines remain closed while the emergency services carry out their work.
Passengers have been advised that trains running between Peterborough/Cambridge and London will be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 60 minutes.
Major disruption is expected up to at least 12pm.
Train services run by LNER, Great Northern, Thameslink, Lumo, Grand Central and Hull Trains are all affected.
To find out more information and advice from each company, visit the National Rail website.