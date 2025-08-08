Major disruption between Peterborough and London after person hit by train

Peterborough Railway Station.

Major disruption is expected between Peterborough and London after a person was hit by a train on Friday morning (August 8).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The disruption has been caused after a person was hit by a train between Hitchin and Stevenage. All lines remain closed while the emergency services carry out their work.

Passengers have been advised that trains running between Peterborough/Cambridge and London will be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

Major disruption is expected up to at least 12pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train services run by LNER, Great Northern, Thameslink, Lumo, Grand Central and Hull Trains are all affected.

To find out more information and advice from each company, visit the National Rail website.