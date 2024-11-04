Lorry driver killed in crash on A1 at Peterborough - with lane closure set to last for weeks
A lorry driver has died following a crash on the A1 near Peterborough.
Emergency services were called to the A1 southbound near the Water Newton area at 2.40pm on Friday afternoon, after a tanker had overturned in a field.
The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene – but sadly the lorry driver died.
The road was closed between the A47 at Wansford and the A1M Junction 17 at the Fletton Parkway overnight on Friday following significant damage to the bridge structure.
One lane was re-opened on Saturday morning.
National Highways have said one lane of the road is likely to be closed for several weeks due to the nature of the repairs needed.
A spokesperson said: “This lane closure will likely remain in place for some weeks as extensive repairs are carried out following heavy damage from the lorry that crashed through the barrier.”