Long delays on A15 at Gunthorpe in Peterborough after morning three vehicle collision

By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 09:12 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 09:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Crash happened on eastbound carriageway – but there are delays in both directions

A crash on the A15 in Gunthorpe is causing long delays in Peterborough this morning.

The collision happened on the Eastbound carriageway – but there are also delays on the westbound carriageway, as drivers ’rubber neck’ and slow down to look at the crash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 8.15am this morning (2 December) with reports of a collision between three vehicles on the A15 at Gunthorpe.

“Officers are at the scene and although details of injuries are unclear on our logs they’re not thought to be life threatening.

"Please drive carefully and keep your eyes on the road ahead.”

Related topics:PeterboroughCambridgeshire Police
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice