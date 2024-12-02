Long delays on A15 at Gunthorpe in Peterborough after morning three vehicle collision
A crash on the A15 in Gunthorpe is causing long delays in Peterborough this morning.
The collision happened on the Eastbound carriageway – but there are also delays on the westbound carriageway, as drivers ’rubber neck’ and slow down to look at the crash.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 8.15am this morning (2 December) with reports of a collision between three vehicles on the A15 at Gunthorpe.
“Officers are at the scene and although details of injuries are unclear on our logs they’re not thought to be life threatening.
"Please drive carefully and keep your eyes on the road ahead.”