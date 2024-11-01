Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, of Kilvaxter Drive, Glasgow, two of his sons, Filip, aged 15, and seven-year-old Dominic and Jade McEnroe, 33, from Glasgow, also died in the crash

The inquest into the death of a Cambridgeshire man who died in a collision after he was driving the wrong way down the M6 motorway in Cumbria has opened.

Richard Woods (40) was driving a Skoda southbound on the northbound carriageway when he collided with a Toyota being driven in the opposite direction on October 15.

Mr Woods died at the scene, as did four people in the Toyota – driver Jaroslaw Rossa, 42, of Kilvaxter Drive, Glasgow, two of his sons, Filip, aged 15, and seven-year-old Dominic and passenger Jade McEnroe, 33, from Glasgow.

Jade and Arran, and Filip, Dominic and Jaroslaw

Jade’s son, Arran, aged 7, was also in the vehicle and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Yesterday, the inquest into the death of Mr Woods was opened at Cockermouth Coroners' Court.

A spokesperson for the court said the hearing was adjourned to a date yet to be confirmed.

Following the tragedy, Filip and Dominic’s mum, Kamila, said: “We are heartbroken at the passing of our beloved angels - Filip and Dominic.

“Filip was very intelligent, sensitive and full of love. We will never forget his smile, open arms, and the words "tuli, tuli" (hugs, hugs). He was fascinated by computer games but also incredibly good at chess. He loved chemistry and dreamed of studying at the University of Glasgow.

“Dominic was always smiling, very resolute and sociable. He was extremely caring, always thinking of others first, and the first to help if someone was in trouble. Always surrounded by a group of friends of all ages. He loved dinosaurs and Pokémon, but most of all he loved penguins and dreamed of adopting one.

“Our lives will never be the same again.”

After the collision, Cumbria Police launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

In a statement, the force said: “Officers were called to the incident at 4:04pm on October 15 following a report of a Skoda travelling Southbound on the Northbound carriageway.

“Officers were on route when further calls were received it had been involved in a head on collision with a Toyota.

“The driver of the Skoda, a 40-year-old man from Cambridgeshire was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The driver of the Toyota a 42-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and two boys aged 15 and 7 all from Glasgow were also pronounced deceased at the scene.

“A fifth person in the Toyota, a boy, aged 7 also from Glasgow was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he remains in a serious condition.”

"Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it , quoting incident number 146 of 15 October 2024.

“You can also phone on 101.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”