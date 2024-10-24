'Wrong way driver' killed in horror crash on M6 named as Cambridgeshire man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four others – including two children – died in the crash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Cambridgeshire man who was killed in a crash that also saw four others – including two children – die on the M6 in Cumbria has been named by police

Police said it was reported that Richard Woods, aged 40, from Cambridgeshire, was driving a Skoda southbound on the northbound carriageway of the M6 near Tebay Services on Tuesday, October 15.

The Skoda was involved in a collision with a Toyota.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade and Arran (left) and Filip, Dominic and Jaroslaw Rossa (right)

In the collision, Mr Woods, and four people in the Toyota – Jaroslaw Rossa, aged 42, of Kilvaxter Drive, Glasgow, two of his sons, Filip Rossa, aged 15 and Dominic Rossa, aged 7, both of east Glasgow, and Jade McEnroe, aged 33, of Kilmuir Road, Glasgow - all sadly died from their injuries.

Jade’s son, Arran, aged 7, was also in the vehicle and was taken to hospital where he remains with serious injuries.

Now tributes have been paid to the occupants of the Toyota.

In tribute to her sons, Filip and Dominic, their mother Kamila said: “We are heartbroken at the passing of our beloved angels - Filip and Dominic.

“Filip was very intelligent, sensitive and full of love. We will never forget his smile, open arms, and the words "tuli, tuli" (hugs, hugs). He was fascinated by computer games but also incredibly good at chess. He loved chemistry and dreamed of studying at the University of Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dominic was always smiling, very resolute and sociable. He was extremely caring, always thinking of others first, and the first to help if someone was in trouble. Always surrounded by a group of friends of all ages. He loved dinosaurs and Pokémon, but most of all he loved penguins and dreamed of adopting one.

“Our lives will never be the same again.”

In tribute to their daughter, Jade’s parents said “Our beloved daughter Jade, you are so loved, and we will miss you every day.

“You are a very much-loved mummy to Arran.”

Arran’s father said: “I would like to thank everyone for their kind messages, to the emergency services and the members of the public that assisted at the scene.”

Following the tragic collision, Cumbria Police launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the force said: “Officers were called to the incident at 4:04pm on October 15 following a report of a Skoda travelling Southbound on the Northbound carriageway.

“Officers were on route when further calls were received it had been involved in a head on collision with a Toyota.

“The driver of the Skoda, a 40-year-old man from Cambridgeshire was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The driver of the Toyota a 42-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and two boys aged 15 and 7 all from Glasgow were also pronounced deceased at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A fifth person in the Toyota, a boy, aged 7 also from Glasgow was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he remains in a serious condition.”

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it , quoting incident number 146 of 15 October 2024.

You can also phone on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.