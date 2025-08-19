Heartfelt tributes to much loved teenager who died in collision near Peterborough

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a much loved 19-year-old who died in a collision near Ramsey last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Logan Parling, 19, was riding a red Lexmoto LXR motorbike when it was involved in a collision with a red Range Rover Evoque, in Huntingdon Road, Little Raveley, on Thursday (14 August).

His family have released the following statement in tribute to him: "Logan was a much-loved son, grandson, brother, uncle and boyfriend. He will be very deeply missed by all."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 39-year-old man from Whittlesey was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and causing death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs. He has been released on bail.

Logan Parling

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler said: “This was a tragic incident resulting in the loss of a young man’s life. Our thoughts are with his family and friends who are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers. “We are appealing to anyone who saw the collision, or either vehicle in the moments leading up to it, to contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage should report it through the force website, quoting Operation Bromley. Anyone without internet access should call 101.