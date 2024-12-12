"He taught me to be the best version of myself. I love him so much: " Tributes to Peterborough man killed in crash on A1307 near Swavesey
Family members of a man who died in a collision on the A1307 near Swavesey have paid tribute to him.
Irvidas Juskys, 25, of Highbury Street, Peterborough, died when the black MG HS he was driving on 24 October was involved in a collision with a white Audi A6.
The driver of the Audi, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.
Irvidas’ father Donatas said: “My dear son, I will miss you forever. You always showed a bright side and I love you so much. I will never ever forget you.”
His younger sister Emilija said: “Irvidas was the best brother I could ever wish for. He always radiated positivity and had a smile on his face. He taught me to be the best version of myself. I love him so much.”
His older sister Ineta said: “You were such a beautiful man with a strong personality, but at heart, you were still a child who was happy with every little moment. When we were together I felt the positive energy flowing through you. You will always be our hero. Rest in peace.”
His mother Rita said: “When you were little you were always close to me. You couldn't live without me and really needed my closeness. When you grew up, I wanted you to always be next to me. I will always be so proud of you. My love for you will last forever. You were not like anyone else; you were and always will be my son. My love, I will love you forever, rest in peace.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles in the build-up to it, should contact a member of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Cambridgeshire Police online quoting incident 443 of 24 October. Alternatively call 101.