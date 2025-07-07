Engineers on scene as Peterborough homes left without power
Engineers are currently on the scene of a power cut in Peterborough.
A number of homes in the Gunthorpe, Paston and Werrington area have been affected.
UK Power Networks are currently on the scene at Hallfields Lane in Gunthorpe investigating the issue.
An update from UK Power Networks said: “We became aware of a power cut at 06:31. We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused you. We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.
"We’re investigation an electricity cable that has been damaged, causing a power cut.”
More as we have it.