Fire crews in Peterborough spent the morning and afternoon tackling a fire at a garage in Fengate.

The emergency services were called to Ellingworth Garage on Fengate on Thursday afternoon.

Nobody was injured was in the incident which could be seen for miles around due to a large plume of smoke.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 10.57am on Thursday crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, Whittlesey, Peterborough Volunteer Brigade and the north roaming fire engine along with the turntable ladder were called to a garage fire on Fengate in Peterborough.

The fire on Fengate.

“Wearing breathing apparatus firefighters worked hard using hose reels and the turntabe ladder to control and extinguish the fire. Crews cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.”