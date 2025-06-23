Emergency services on scene on crash between car and motorbike close to Peterborough school

By Ben Jones
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 16:15 BST

The emergency services have been called to the scene of a crash between a car and a motorbike in Peterborough.

The crash occurred on Arundel Road, close to Mountsteven Avenue, in Walton.

Emergency services are currently on the scene with a section of the road closed and causing delays.

No other information about the incident or anyone involved is available at this stage.

The junction of Arundel Road and Mountsteven Avenue. Photo: Google.

The incident is very close to Queen Katharine Academy, which is on Mountsteven Avenue.

Just this morning, one of the school’s pupils was hit by a bus on the A15/Lincoln Road close to the Shell garage. He remains at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries.

More as we have it.

