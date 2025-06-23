Emergency services on scene on crash between car and motorbike close to Peterborough school

The emergency services have been called to the scene of a crash between a car and a motorbike in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash occurred on Arundel Road, close to Mountsteven Avenue, in Walton.

Emergency services are currently on the scene with a section of the road closed and causing delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No other information about the incident or anyone involved is available at this stage.

The junction of Arundel Road and Mountsteven Avenue. Photo: Google.

The incident is very close to Queen Katharine Academy, which is on Mountsteven Avenue.

Just this morning, one of the school’s pupils was hit by a bus on the A15/Lincoln Road close to the Shell garage. He remains at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries.

More as we have it.