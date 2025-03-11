Chatteris woman dies following collision at weekend

By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Mar 2025, 14:43 BST
13-year-old girl suffered minor injuries in collision

A woman from Chatteris has died following a collision near Huntingdon at the weekend.

Kim Tennant (55), of Tithe Road, Chatteris, was driving a blue Ford Tourneo when she was involved in a collision with a tree at Monkswood Road, Woodwalton at around 4pm on Saturday, March 8.

Police said she was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision
Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision

Sadly, this afternoon a police spokesperson said she died in hospital last night.

A 13-year-old girl, a passenger in the car, suffered minor injuries in the incident.

No other vehicles were involved.

Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage should report it through the Cambridgeshire Police website using reference CC-08032025-0323.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

