Chatteris woman dies following collision at weekend

13-year-old girl suffered minor injuries in collision

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman from Chatteris has died following a collision near Huntingdon at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said she was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision

Sadly, this afternoon a police spokesperson said she died in hospital last night.

A 13-year-old girl, a passenger in the car, suffered minor injuries in the incident.

No other vehicles were involved.

Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage should report it through the Cambridgeshire Police website using reference CC-08032025-0323.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.