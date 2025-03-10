Cambridgeshire crash leaves Chatteris woman fighting for her life and child injured

Crash happened on Saturday afternoon

A woman from Chatteris is fighting for her life after a crash on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to Monkswood Road near Woodwalton, just north of Huntingdon, at about 4pm on Saturday (8 March) after a blue Ford Tourneo left the road and collided with a tree.

The driver of the Ford, a 55-year-old woman, from Chatteris, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision

A 13-year-old girl, a passenger in the car, suffered minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage should report it through the Cambridgeshire Police website using reference CC-08032025-0323.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.