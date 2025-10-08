Biker injured in crash that caused long delays on A47 in Fens

A motorbiker has been injured in a crash that caused delays on the A47 in the Fens this morning (October 8).

Emergency services were called to the incident, which involved one motorbike, at about 6.20am today.

The incident happened on the A141 March Road – although traffic on near-by roads – including both directions of the A47 – was affected.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a motorbike collision on the A141 March Road, close to the junction with the A605, at about 6.20am this morning (8 October).

“No other vehicles were involved, the rider suffered minor injuries and there were no arrests.”