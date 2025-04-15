Battery warning after spate of fires across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wisbech fire caused after DIY home conversion e-bike kit had exploded

Residents are being warned about the dangers of charging batteries – after six fires in Cambridgeshire have been caused by issues so far this year.

Firefighters have been called to fires involving batteries being over charged, resulting in thermal runaway from the lithium-ion contained in them and causing significant damage to people’s homes.

The latest fire happened early on the morning of Tuesday, April 15, when crews from Wisbech and March, along with crews from Norfolk, attended a well-developed house fire in Wisbech.

Crews at the Wisbech blaze

They arrived to find the battery from a DIY home conversion e-bike kit had exploded, with the fire spreading throughout the property causing significant damage. One of the residents was treated for burns at the scene.

Earlier this month crews from Cambridge attended a fire on the ground floor of a house in the Chesterton area of the city. They arrived to find an e-scooter, as well as several other items including power tools, on charge in the living room, with one of the batteries having exploded. Luckily the residents closed the doors while evacuating the property, which limited the damage.

At the end of March crews from Ely and Burwell, along with Newmarket from neighbouring Suffolk, attended a fire in Soham. They arrived to find a fire in the kitchen resulting from two devices being charged, a games console controller and a portable power bank.

A matter of days later the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade and a crew from Yaxley attended a fire in Orton Malborne in Peterborough. This again involved a battery used in a DIY home conversion e-bike kit, bought in an online market place. One of the residents sustained burns that required hospital treatment.

Both of these fires caused significant damage to the properties.

"It is vital for people to be alert when charging any kind of device"

Station Commander Gareth Boyd, one of the Service’s community risk managers, said: “These incidents highlight the potential risks that lithium-ion batteries can pose and how it is vital for people to be alert when charging any kind of device. Last year firefighters attended around 20 fires involving batteries charging in homes, with more occurring already in 2025.

“Electrical devices are a key part to everyday life for most people. Mobile phones, tablets, laptops and games console controllers, as well as vehicles like e-bikes and scooters are used daily and need to be powered to do so.

“Most devices come with safety features to ensure they do not overheat when being charged. Using the charging packs, cables and plugs provided by the manufacturers, rather than cheaper versions will help charge devices safely. Replica replacement chargers sometimes don’t have these features and can end up overcharging the battery, which causes thermal runaway leading to explosions and rapidly intense fires.

“We have seen items for sale, at car boot sales as well as online, that people can use to covert a standard bike into an e-bike. These whilst seemingly a cheap alternative can be highly dangerous and do not conform to the required standards to be sold in the UK.”

Residents are being reminded to Take Charge and Be Safe, remembering some simple tips to help keep themselves and their families safe.

“Many fires in the home start at night while people are asleep"

Gareth added: “Most new items come with a suitable battery and charger, however if you are looking to purchase additional ones then make sure they are the right voltage and are fully compatible. Other things like charging a mobile phone while you are awake and alert, rather than while sleeping, means the device won’t be overcharged and risk overheating the battery. This can be the same for any device.”

The Service is encouraging people to plan a good bedtime routine. Things like making sure all internal doors are closed, electrical sockets are switched off, any candles or heating appliances are off and keeping hallways and stairs clear of obstructions. This will not only help prevent a fire from happening but also ensure an easy escape if one does.

Gareth said: “Many fires in the home start at night while people are asleep. This can be down to a number of different causes, but can be easily avoided by following a few simple tips, as well as having working smoke alarms on each floor of your home. A bedtime routine is a great way to help you and your family stay fire safe in your home. By following a few simple tips before heading to bed for the night, you can prevent a fire from happening or, if one does break out, stop it from spreading."