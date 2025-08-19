Barbecue warning after blaze starts in Peterborough bin store at flats

By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Aug 2025, 12:17 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 12:20 BST
Residents are being warned to take extra care when having barbecues in Peterborough after a blaze started in a bin store at a block of flats in the city.

At 2.54pm on Sunday (August 17) crews from Dogsthorpe, Thorney and the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to a fire on Vixen Close in Fengate, Peterborough.

Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a bin store spreading to two flats. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet and returned to their stations by 5.15pm.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was likely a disposable barbecue that had been disposed of was the cause: “It is believed the BBQ set alight due to still being hot when disposed of, causing the fire in a bin store under some flats. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

“If you're using disposable BBQ's this summer, please ensure the ash is completely cool before disposing of it.”

