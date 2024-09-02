Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crash happened in Devon last week, with a 46-year-old man dying at the scene of the collision

A baby girl has become the second person to die as a result of a collision near Tavistock last week.

The 10-month old girl died on Thursday (August 29) following a crash at Iron Railings Cross, on an unnamed road near Tavistock at around 12.55pm on Monday 26 August. The girl had been taken to Bristol Children’s Hospital for treatment, but sadly died from her injuries, despite the best efforts of the medical teams.

A 46-year-old man died at the scene.

The crash happened at Iron Railings Cross, on an unnamed road near Tavistock

A Peterborough man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the collision.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the collision which involved a Vauxhall Astra and a Kia Rio at Iron Railings Cross, on an unnamed road near Tavistock, Devon, at around 12.55pm on Monday 26 August.

A 46-year-old local man, who was the front seat passenger in the Kia, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Three other people remain in hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

Three others sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment and were later discharged.

Sergeant Troy Bennett, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Team, said: “This is a tragic incident, and the thoughts of our officers are with the family and friends of all those involved.

“This will have shocked and saddened the community, especially with the death of a young child. We are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

“Specialist officers are supporting the families involved.”

A man in his 30s from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving. He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact Devon and Cornwall Police via their website at https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/ or by calling 101 quoting log number 363 of 26/8/24.