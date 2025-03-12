Appeal to find missing 15-year-old girl with links to Peterborough

Katie-Violet was reported missing from her Hitcham home in Suffolk on Sunday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl with links to Peterborough.

Katie-Violet, 15, was reported missing from Hitcham in Suffolk on Sunday 9 March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is white, around 5ft tall, of medium build, with shoulder-length, brown hair.

Katie-Violet was reported missing on Sunday

Katie-Violet went missing with a 16-year-old called Martha who also currently remains missing.

Police said Katie-Violet has connections in Suffolk, Peterborough and London.

Enquiries are on-going to find Katie-Violet and anyone who has seen her, or who has any information of her whereabouts, should contact Suffolk Constabulary via:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone: 101

Alternatively, you can use their Live Chat service by clicking the icon at the bottom right corner of our website here: https://www.suffolk.police.uk/