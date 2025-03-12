Appeal to find missing 15-year-old girl with links to Peterborough
Police are appealing for help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl with links to Peterborough.
Katie-Violet, 15, was reported missing from Hitcham in Suffolk on Sunday 9 March.
She is white, around 5ft tall, of medium build, with shoulder-length, brown hair.
Katie-Violet went missing with a 16-year-old called Martha who also currently remains missing.
Police said Katie-Violet has connections in Suffolk, Peterborough and London.
Enquiries are on-going to find Katie-Violet and anyone who has seen her, or who has any information of her whereabouts, should contact Suffolk Constabulary via:
Website: https://www.suffolk.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v3.1/add-something-reported-missing/report-a-sighting-of-a-missing-person/
Phone: 101
Alternatively, you can use their Live Chat service by clicking the icon at the bottom right corner of our website here: https://www.suffolk.police.uk/