Appeal for witnesses after Peterborough driver is seriously injured in collision with car and ditch

By Gemma Gadd
Published 16th Oct 2025, 16:46 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 16:51 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a Peterborough man was seriously injured following a road collision.

Emergency services were called to the B1040, Somersham Road, in Woodhurst, near St Ives, at about 4pm on 15 October.

Most Popular

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “A silver Toyota Prius had been in collision with a red Nissan Note, which had left the road and gone into a ditch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The driver of the Prius, a man, 21 from Peterborough, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

Police and crime news. Image for illustration only.placeholder image
Police and crime news. Image for illustration only.

“The driver of the Note, a woman, 70, from Wisbech, suffered minor injuries and a passenger, a man in his 70s, also from Wisbech, was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital, in Huntingdon, with serious injuries and where he remains in a stable condition.

“Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the collision, or the moments leading up to it, can report it through the force website or by calling 101, quoting Op Translate.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice