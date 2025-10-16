Appeal for witnesses after Peterborough driver is seriously injured in collision with car and ditch
Emergency services were called to the B1040, Somersham Road, in Woodhurst, near St Ives, at about 4pm on 15 October.
A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “A silver Toyota Prius had been in collision with a red Nissan Note, which had left the road and gone into a ditch.
“The driver of the Prius, a man, 21 from Peterborough, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.
“The driver of the Note, a woman, 70, from Wisbech, suffered minor injuries and a passenger, a man in his 70s, also from Wisbech, was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital, in Huntingdon, with serious injuries and where he remains in a stable condition.
“Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the collision, or the moments leading up to it, can report it through the force website or by calling 101, quoting Op Translate.”