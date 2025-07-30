A1 closed at Peterborough following 'serious collision' involving two lorries
Emergency services are at the scene of the incident near Stibbington. Police have said this evening the closure will be in place ‘for the foreseeable future.’
No details of any injuries have been given.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We are currently dealing with a serious collision on the A1 Southbound carriageway at Stibbington.
“The road will remain closed on the Southbound carriageway for the foreseeable future.
“Please find alternative routes and diversions will be in place.”
A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The A1 is closed in both directions near Peterborough following a serious multi-vehicle collision involving 2 lorries.
“Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and East of England Ambulance Service are all working at scene with National Highways area team crews en route to provide assistance on the form of emergency traffic management.
“Due to nature of the incident police have confirmed that the full carriageway closure will be required to remain in place to facilitate collision investigation works.”