A1 closed at Peterborough following 'serious collision' involving two lorries

The A1 has been closed in both directions near Peterborough following what police have described as a ‘serious collision.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident near Stibbington. Police have said this evening the closure will be in place ‘for the foreseeable future.’

No details of any injuries have been given.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We are currently dealing with a serious collision on the A1 Southbound carriageway at Stibbington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the A1 closure would be in place 'for the foreseeable future'

“The road will remain closed on the Southbound carriageway for the foreseeable future.

“Please find alternative routes and diversions will be in place.”

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The A1 is closed in both directions near Peterborough following a serious multi-vehicle collision involving 2 lorries.

“Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and East of England Ambulance Service are all working at scene with National Highways area team crews en route to provide assistance on the form of emergency traffic management.

“Due to nature of the incident police have confirmed that the full carriageway closure will be required to remain in place to facilitate collision investigation works.”