Yaxley primary school closed due to gas fault

A primary school in Yaxley is closed tomorrow (Tuesday, December 4) because of a gas fault.

Fourfields Community Primary School in Bentley Avenue has no heating and limited hot water as a result of the fault.

Engineers are expected to come and try and fix the problem tomorrow.

Headteacher Sue Blyth wrote on the school's Facebook page tonight (Monday):

"I am very sorry to have to advise that the school will not be open tomorrow.

"We have had the school gas supply turned off to make safe a fault has been reported in our supply. We hope to get engineers out to work on this tomorrow but meanwhile there is no heating, limited hot water and a reduced cooking capacity. We also wish to make sure the site is safe before the children return.

"With temperatures set to dip to around 7 degrees we cannot provide a safe and comfortable working environment for the children and staff. This decision will affect the Stretton and Out of School Club building too.

"We will write again tomorrow with an update; we will do our level best to have the fault fixed tomorrow.

"We know this will cause problems for our families and are very sorry for the obvious inconvenience this will cause. We do not make this decision lightly. However, we need to ensure the safety of everyone and I know you will support us in this."